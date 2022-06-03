Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,910,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. 8,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

