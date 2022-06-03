Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.