Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Rating) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 6,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,669. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

