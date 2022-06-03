Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.36.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,035. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $199.24 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average is $235.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

