Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.31. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 177,340 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

