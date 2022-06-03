Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 353,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

