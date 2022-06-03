Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.87. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.85. 452,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063,039. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

