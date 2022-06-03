Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

CLX stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. 1,310,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

