Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.80. 215,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $346.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

