Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce $567.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.78 million. Etsy reported sales of $528.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. 3,926,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,747. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

