Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $4.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $5.91. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $22.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $26.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 1,255,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,931. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,331.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,845. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

