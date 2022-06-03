Zacks: Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to post ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 499,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,567. The stock has a market cap of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

