Zacks: Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) to post ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 499,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,567. The stock has a market cap of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.