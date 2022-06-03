Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.69. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

