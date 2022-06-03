Zacks: Analysts Expect TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. TimkenSteel reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TimkenSteel.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.56. 12,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,677. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,278.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

