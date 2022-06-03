Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $391.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.80 million and the highest is $422.60 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $341.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,337. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

