Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 429,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,637,012. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.