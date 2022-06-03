Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Liberty Energy reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 56,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

