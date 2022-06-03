Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post $33.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.16 billion and the highest is $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.05 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.91 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 2,938,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.