Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) will post $33.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.16 billion and the highest is $40.58 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $27.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $135.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.05 billion to $148.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.91 billion to $142.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 2,938,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.