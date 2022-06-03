Zacks: Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. American International Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American International Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,310,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,950,000 after acquiring an additional 432,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

