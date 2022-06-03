Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $264.14. 233,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

