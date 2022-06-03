Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cars.com.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,874. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.68 million, a PE ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

