Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $575.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 584.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $13.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,651. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

