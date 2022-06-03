Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APLT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

APLT opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

