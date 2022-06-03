Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

BUR opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Burford Capital by 75.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 81.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 252,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 193,342 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

