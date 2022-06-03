Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

DCOM opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,666 shares of company stock worth $2,918,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

