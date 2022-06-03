Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,739.40.

FERG opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $722,808,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $391,174,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

