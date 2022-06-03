ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $437,557.23 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00297857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00072436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005790 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 188.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

