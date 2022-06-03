Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of ZD traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,900. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

