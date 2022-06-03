Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $61.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.