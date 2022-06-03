Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

