Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.Zumiez also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $655,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.