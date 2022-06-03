Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

