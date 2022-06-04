-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 452,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

