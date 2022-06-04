$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.14. 376,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

