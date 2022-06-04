-$0.16 EPS Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Charah Solutions reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.