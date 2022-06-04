-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,523 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,859,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,859 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,771,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 808,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 772,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.62. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.