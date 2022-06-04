$0.84 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 868,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,511. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

