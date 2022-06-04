-$0.89 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

