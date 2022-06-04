-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 741,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,071. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

