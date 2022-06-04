$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 2,289,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

