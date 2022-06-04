$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. 178,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.