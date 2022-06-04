$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

MAT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,819. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $50,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.