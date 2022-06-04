$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,251,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 986,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.