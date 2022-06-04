-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 73,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,069. Cimpress has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
