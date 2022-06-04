-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million.

Several research firms have commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. 73,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,069. Cimpress has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

