$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 1,854,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 282.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 39.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

