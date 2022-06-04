$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

CBOE opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

