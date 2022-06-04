$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

