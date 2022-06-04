$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,665 shares of company stock worth $8,565,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

