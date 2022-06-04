$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $183.04. 1,775,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $3,262,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 535,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

