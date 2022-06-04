10,400 Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
